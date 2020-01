Foran wins three matches at Morgan Duals

Foran swept three opponents at the Morgan Duals in Clinton on Saturday.

Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions improved to 12-2 with wins over Joe Barlow (43-31), Nonnewaug (66-12) and Mogan (57-18).

Ethan Edmondson defeated Alex Klein from Barlow 8-7, then pinned in 15 seconds and 49 seconds at 152 pounds.

Kyle Pokornowski won on the mat at 132 pounds with pins of 40 seconds versus Barlow and 31 seconds against Morgan.

In the Barlow match, Pokorowski, Cal Wrigley (forfeit at 138), Ryan Jordan (2:54 pin at 145), Edmondson, Reilly Barry (forfeit at 160), Teddy Mauro (15-3 major decision at 182) and Pat Rescanski (22-second fall at heavyweight) delivered points.

Craig Mager (8-2 decision at 120 pounds), Tanish Joshi (1:50 pin at 126), Edmondson, Sam Poffenberger (33-second fall at 170), Elliot Poffenberger (4:36 pin at 182) and Jacob Madarang (12-6 decision at 220) earned points.

Joshi (3:36 pin), Mager (11-8 decision), Pokornowski, Jordan (23-second fall), Edmondson, Barry (1:51 pin), Sam Poffenberger (3:00 pin), Barry Held (forfeit at 195), Phillip Boyles (2:54 pin at 220) and Rescanski (forfeit) scored wins.