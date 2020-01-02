Foran wins three consecutive bouts to defeat Amity

Foran High needed to win the last three bouts to wrestle away a 40-38 victory from Amity on Thursday.

Michael Vanchot took the mat for his match at 138 pounds with Amity in front 38-23. He pinned in 1:02.

Ryan Jordan was next up and dominated to win by 18-3 technical fall to bring the score to 38-34.

That left it up to Ethan Edmondson to bring the win across the finish line for coach Dave Esposito’s squad, as he pinned in 1:08.

Amity’s Liam Keylock won by fall at 160 to start the SCC match.

Foran’s Sam Poffenberger evened things up with a 35-second pin at 170.

It was 12-6 Amity after Simon Flaherty’s win by fall in 1:38.

The Lions’ Phillip Boyles pinned in 3:32 at 195 pounds.

Coach Todd Patterson’s Spartans took an 18-12 lead when Josh Foote won unopposed at 220.

Pat Rescanski recorded a 30-second pin in the heavyweight division to move the bouts to the lower weights tied at 18.

Amity’s Colin Boufford won a 9-7 decision at 106 pounds.

The Spartans’ John Lorenti scored a pin in 3:37 at 113.

Amity’s Jonathan Pirre then posted a win by 17-2 technical fall for a 32-18 lead.

The Lions’ Kyle Pokornowski’s won by 16-0 technical fall at 126 pounds to make it 32-23.

Amity’s Paul Canalori’s win by pin at 132 set up the razor-thin decision.