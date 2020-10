Foran volleyball tops Platt Tech

The Foran High girls’ volleyball team defeated Platt Tech 3-0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-12) on Monday.

Tori Lanese had 5 aces and 5 kills for coach Julie Johnson’s Lions (5-3).

Mary Grace Weisauer had 7 aces and Delaney Mayville 6 aces.

Leading Tech were Adrianna Lipowski, Torelle Adebode and Hailee Harriman.