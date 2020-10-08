https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Foran-volleyball-loses-to-unbeaten-Amity-3-2-15632674.php
Foran volleyball loses to unbeaten Amity, 3-2
Foran lost a five-setter to unbeaten Amity in a girls’ volleyball match in Woodbridge on Thursday.
The Lions (2-2) took games two (25-23) and four (25-14).
Amity (4-0) captured the game one (25-20), three (25-16) and five (15-9).
Tori Lanese had 13 kills, 6 digs and 3 aces for coach Julie Johnson.
Paige Carlson had 6 kills and 1 block.
Madison DeBiase had 19 assists, 3 aces and 8 digs.
