Foran volleyball loses to unbeaten Amity, 3-2

Foran lost a five-setter to unbeaten Amity in a girls’ volleyball match in Woodbridge on Thursday.

The Lions (2-2) took games two (25-23) and four (25-14).

Amity (4-0) captured the game one (25-20), three (25-16) and five (15-9).

Tori Lanese had 13 kills, 6 digs and 3 aces for coach Julie Johnson.

Paige Carlson had 6 kills and 1 block.

Madison DeBiase had 19 assists, 3 aces and 8 digs.