Foran volleyball falls to unbeaten Cheshire

Foran lost a 3-0 decision to Cheshire in an SCC girls’ volleyball match at the Edna Fraser Gymnasium on Friday.

Jenna Stickney (9 kills, 4 digs and 1 ace) and Emma Watkinson (18 assists and 3 kills) led the unbeaten Rams (3-0).

Leading coach Julie Johnson’s Lions, now 2-3, were Isabel Messore (13 assists), Briana Brassell (4 kills and 2 blocks) and Tori Lanese (4 aces).