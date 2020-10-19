Foran tops Lauralton in volleyball

Foran defeated Lauralton Hall 3-1 (25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-13) in girls’ volleyball on Monday.

Coach Julie Johnson’s Lions improved to 3-2. Lauralton is 2-5.

Foran’s Tori Lanese had 16 kills, 4 aces and 4 digs. Paige Carlson had 15 kills. Madison DeBiase had 4 aces and 26 assists.

Leading Lauralton were Skylar Wingate (9 kills), Elisabeth D’Albero (11 kills) and Anna Farruggio (21 assists).