Foran tops Lauralton in volleyball
Foran defeated Lauralton Hall 3-1 (25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-13) in girls’ volleyball on Monday.
Coach Julie Johnson’s Lions improved to 3-2. Lauralton is 2-5.
Foran’s Tori Lanese had 16 kills, 4 aces and 4 digs. Paige Carlson had 15 kills. Madison DeBiase had 4 aces and 26 assists.
Leading Lauralton were Skylar Wingate (9 kills), Elisabeth D’Albero (11 kills) and Anna Farruggio (21 assists).
