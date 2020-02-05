Foran tops East Haven in match between top teams

Recommended Video:

Foran won the first six weight classes when coach Dave Esposito’s Lions defeated East Haven, 45-31, on Tuesday.

Foran, ranked 13th in the Connecticut Wrestling Online Top 10 poll, is 21-7.

East Haven is 15-6.

Michael Vanchot pinned in 5:52 at 145 pounds to open the meet.

Ryan Jordan won by 1:37 fall at 152 and Ethan Edmondson won unopposed at 160.

Reilly Barry scored an 8-4 decision at 170 to take the lead to 21-0.

Sam Poffenberger (2:30) and Phillip Boyles (2:37) followed with pins at 182 and 195 pounds.

It was 33-16 when Anthony Giordano won by fall in 1:16 of his 113-pound bout.

Tanish Joshi pinned in 1:30 at 120 pounds.

The Foran Duals are on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.