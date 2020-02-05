https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Foran-tops-East-Haven-in-match-between-top-teams-15031822.php
Foran tops East Haven in match between top teams
Foran won the first six weight classes when coach Dave Esposito’s Lions defeated East Haven, 45-31, on Tuesday.
Foran, ranked 13th in the Connecticut Wrestling Online Top 10 poll, is 21-7.
East Haven is 15-6.
Michael Vanchot pinned in 5:52 at 145 pounds to open the meet.
Ryan Jordan won by 1:37 fall at 152 and Ethan Edmondson won unopposed at 160.
Reilly Barry scored an 8-4 decision at 170 to take the lead to 21-0.
Sam Poffenberger (2:30) and Phillip Boyles (2:37) followed with pins at 182 and 195 pounds.
It was 33-16 when Anthony Giordano won by fall in 1:16 of his 113-pound bout.
Tanish Joshi pinned in 1:30 at 120 pounds.
The Foran Duals are on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
