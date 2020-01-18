Foran tops Cheshire in SCC girls basketball
Foran High defeated Cheshire, 39-33, on Friday when coach Bob Asmussen’s Lions improved to 4-5 on the season.
Mia Tunucci scored 12 points to go with 10 rebounds and 5 blocks.
Lauren Heenan hit a pair of 3-pointers and had 9 points.
Courtney Musante (8 rebounds) and Mary Rodrigues each scored 7 points.
FORAN 39, CHESHIRE 33
Cheshire
Vagts 0-0-0-0 Lurz 0-1-2-1 Clark 2-0-0-4 Perlini 2-0-0-4 Givens 1-0-0-2 Watson 3-1-2-8 Wetmore 3-0-0-9 Watkinson 1-0-0-2 Post 1-1-2-3
Totals 13-3-6-33
Foran Heenan 3-1-2-9 Sanwald 0-0-0-0 Tunucci 4-4-4-14 Musante 0-7-12-7 Loewenberg 0-0-0-0 Fallon 1-0-0-2 Rodrigues 2-2-2-7 Collins 0-0-0-0 Tavitian 0-0-0-0
Totals: 10-13-20-39
3-point Made: C: Wetmore 3, Watson Foran: Heenan 2, Tunucci 2, Rodrigues
Foran 8-15-9-9-39
Cheshire 9-7-10-7-33
Record Cheshire 2-7 Foran 4-5