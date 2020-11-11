Foran tops Amity to advance to boys soccer final

Brayden Young’s unassisted golden goal in the 101st minute gave Foran a 2-1 overtime win over No. 4 seed Amity in the SCC Division C boys soccer semifinals on Wednesday.

Coach Rick DiStefano’s top-seeded Lions will host either second-seeded Law or third-seeded West Haven for the championship on Friday.

Amity took the lead on Ari Bobi’s unassisted goal 16 minutes into the second half.

Foran’s Ben Cogan tied things two minutes later with an unassisted goal.

Amity led 16-14 in shots.

Foran’s Luca Marinelli had 8 saves.

J.C. Rodriguez had 3 saves for Amity.