Foran High and Jonathan Law will look to end up and down seasons with a victory when coach Tom Drew’s 4-5 Lions host coach Chris Haley’s 5-4 Lawmen at the Vito DeVito Sports Complex in Woodmont on Thanksgiving morning at 10:30 a.m.

Law opened 2-0, leveled off at 2-2, improved to 5-2, then lost a pair.

Foran was 2-2, dropped to 2-5 before it posted consecutive wins.

Foran has scored 257 points and allowed 278.

Law has averaged 35-plus points in every game but a shoutout loss to Hamden. The Lawmen have given up 203 points.

Offense

Foran’s Jack Cushman has passed for 1,416 yards with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. AJ Edmond is the Lions’ top ground gainer with 949 yards and 12 touchdowns. Matt Miller has run for six scores. Joe Gaetano is the top receiver with 44 catches for 663 yards and four scores. Dean Ross has 26 receptions for 467 yards and four touchdowns.

Law quarterback John Neider has accounted for 31 touchdowns, 17 passing and 20 running. He has thrown for 1,,505 yards and rushed for 1,031. Lucas Pincus-Coyle had run for five scores and caught two TD passes before being injured in the last game. Sam Costantini, Matt Hagerty (5 TDs) and Anthony Andreloas (3 TDs) are top receivers.

Defense

AJ Edmond leads Foran with 52 tackles, nine for a loss. Justin Daniels (46), Jason Cruz (31), Kyle Zarnoch (31) and Kyle Pokornowski (25) are key defenders.

Law’s Spencer Hannon and Jack Sellman lead with 46 tackles each. Hannon has 10 stops for losse. Ryan McNellis and Cody Dineson each have 3.5 tackles for losses. Next up are Dineson (43), Brandon Leslie (32), JT Nelly (31), McNellis (30), Luke Iaffaldano (19, 2 QB sacks) and Gary Schulte (18, 2 QB sacks). Cam Upchurch has three interceptions.

Week Nine: Matt Miller ran for two touchdowns when Foran defeated Bassick 35-8. Miller, who rushed for 134 yards, opened the scoring with a 18-yard run. Dylan Haig made the first of five conversion kicks. Jack Cushman threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Dean Ross and Kyle Pokornowski ran it in from a yard out for a 21-0 lead after one quarter. Cushman threw for 149 yards. Ross had four catches for 95 yards. Miller (4 yards) and Justin Daniels (5 yards) ran for touchdowns in the second period....John Neider ran for touchdowns good for 6 and 10 yards in a 35-28 loss to Branford. Matt Hagerty caught scoring passes of 10 and 8 yards from Neider.

