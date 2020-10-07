Foran teams up in cross country win

The Foran boys’ cross country team took the top 9 spots on Wednesday for coach Rick Raucci in a 15-50 victory over Hillhouse at the 5K Eisenhower Park course.

Individual results: 1. Nathan Huebner (F), 18:25, 2. Damon Downs (F), 19:32, 3. Cole Heitmann (F), 19:34, 4. Josh Cummings (F), 19:49; 5. Max Newton (F), 20:02; 6. Kevin Chen (F), 20:05; 7. Tighe Duggan (F), 20:06; 8. Brett Dumais (F), 20:26; 9. Jake Duggan (F), 20:43; 10. Mekhi Banks (HH), 21:12.

Foran 1-3, Hillhouse 0-3