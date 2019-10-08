Foran swim and dive team drops decision to Hand

Foran’s girls swim and dive team lost to Daniel Hand, 99-81 on Monday.

Emma Bell was first in the 200IM with a time of 2:33,07.

Kayleigh Morton won the 50-freestyle in 28.99.

Kaya Vital was meet-best in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:17.90.

Taking the 400-freestyle relay (4:22.79) were Isabella McPadden, Jessica Anderson, Emily Eschweiler and Bell.