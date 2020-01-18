Foran sweeps tri-match with RHAM, East Hartford

Foran High defeated RHAM 40-37 and East Hartford 55-12 in a tri-match in Hebron on Friday.

Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions are 17-3 on the season.

Foran had five pins, a win by forfeit, and a major decision to defeat RHAM.

Winning by fall were Antonio Madero (1:00 at 113 pounds), Kyle Pokornowski (3:22 at 132), Ryan Jordan (3:58 at 145), Phillip Boyles (1:42 at 195) and Pat Rescanski (18 seconds at heavyweight).

Ethan Edmondson won a 12-2 bout at 152 pounds.

Anthony Dipietro won unopposed at 106.

Versus East Hartford, Reilly Barry pinned in 1:24 of his 160-pound match. Madero won a 15-3 major decision at 106. Michael Vanchot scored a 9-6 decision at 138.

Winning by forfeit were Craig Mager (126), Pokornowski (132), Jordan (145), Edmondson (152), Teddy Mauro (170), Eliot Poffenberger (182) and Rescanski (heavyweight).