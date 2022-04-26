HS update: Foran stretches lead, defeats Law in boys lacrosse

Foran led Law 4-3 at the half then put together a 6-1 edge in the third quarter en route to a 12-4 victory. Eli Gomes scored for goals for the Lions. Jack Kushman had three goals and an assist. Chris Adkins (two), Matt Miller and Matt Howland added goals. Luca Ubaldi had two assists, Liam Young and Jack Pietrosanto had one each. Simon Collette made nine saves. Luke Henricksen (assist) and Matt Hagerty scored two goals each for Law. Louis Sabo made 15 saves. Andrew Kupson scored four goals when Foran defeated North Branford 11-7.