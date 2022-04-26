HS update: Foran stretches lead, defeats Law in boys lacrosse

Foran led Law 4-3 at the half then put together a 6-1 edge in the third quarter en route to a 12-4 victory. Eli Gomes scored for goals for the Lions. Jack Kushman had three goals and an assist. Chris Adkins (two), Matt Miller and Matt Howland added goals. Luca Ubaldi had two assists, Liam Young and Jack Pietrosanto had one each. Simon Collette made nine saves. Luke Henricksen (assist) and Matt Hagerty scored two goals each for Law. Louis Sabo made 15 saves. Andrew Kupson scored four goals when Foran defeated North Branford 11-7.

Jonathan Law edged Foran 4-3. The Lawmen are 5-4. The Lions dipped to 6-2. Singles: Dan Folloni (JL) def. Ryan Purviance (F) 6-1, 6-0; Arush Puri (F) def. Alastaire Balin (JL) 6-0, 6-0; Danny Ruano (F) def. Srivarsh Gudlavalleti (JL) 6-1, 6-0; Tristan Adorno (F) def. Ryan Chay (JL) 6-1, 6-1; Doubles: Julien Roy and Jon Uruchida (JL) def. Keith Pokornowski and Kyle Pokornowski (F) 6-2, 6-1; Rishabh Nair and Berat Genc (JL) def. Josh Cummings and Steven Mingrone (F) 6-0, 6-0; and Zach Moller and Arshaq Ahmed (JL) def. Oscar Lin and Devin Dai (F) 6-2, 6-1.

Girls’ tennis

Law defeated Foran 6-1 to improve to 5-1. Foran is 2-6. Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Sara Money 6-1, 6-0; Samantha Burns (L) def. Bridget Kiernan 6-2, 6-1; Liv Connelly (F) def. Isabella Gecaj 6-0, 6-0; Sabrina Lawless (L) def. Rumeysa Bayram 6-1, 6-0; Doubles: Caroline Doyle/Olivia Hudak (L) def. Teagan Glass/Sienna Mannino 6-0, 6-0; Sophie Maselli/Nihitha Kothapalli (L) def. Katelyn Vitalleti/Meredith Hayes 6-0, 6-0; Chloe Haasch/Kaitlyn Goldberg (L) def. Alexa Malerba/Lorelai Christy 6-0, 6-0.

Foran softball

Mary Rodrigues beat out an infield grounder for a single, also scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs in the Lions 1-0 win over Hamden.

Law softball

Law defeated Career Magnet in five innings. Ella Franzman got the win. Grace Hess hit a home run.

Foran baseball

Jack D’Avignon had two hits in Foran’s loss to Guilford.

Foran girls’ lacrosse

Mia Williams had seven goals and Mallory Janik added two goals and an assist to lead Foran to its 17-5 win over Lyman Hall. Grace Foley and Jamie D’Avignon each had two goals as the Lions improved to 8-1. Kylee Payne, Mackenzie Posey (assist), Ava Deitelbaum (assist) and Zoe Fallon (assist) had goals. Celidgh Pikul had two assists. Rylie Bryant made three saves. Foran defeated Shelton 14-3. Williams and Janik each scored four goals. Bryant had six saves.

Law golf

Jaden Archuleta was medalist with a 42 when Law defeated Wilbur Cross 188-213 at Alling Memorial. Dylan Soule shot 45, Peter Savoie 47 and Mike Chesson 54.

Foran golf

Foran lost 212-225 to Sheehan at Grassy Hill. Kaitlin Dobkowski 55, Maguire Casey 55, Logan Griffin 57, and Miles O'Sullivan led the Lions.