Foran stalwarts to hold court while younger players adjust

Foran High is coming off a 10-10 season and the Lions will open their season when Cheshire visits the Edna Fraser Memorial Gymnasium on Friday at 7 p.m.

“We are looking to build off last years’ success,” said head coach Bob Asmussen. “We have three returning starters, but overall are very young and inexperienced after that. We will need to defend and rebound early on to compete. But I think as the season goes on, we will improve exponentially.

“Lauren Heenan and Mia Tunucci are expected to have big impact season and help with the development of the younger girls in the program. Depth is a concern for us early in the season, but that gives many girls the chance to step up.”

Asmussen, now in his fifth season at Foran, points to Sheehan, Mercy, Amity, Wilbur Cross, East Haven, Hamden, Hand and Law as teams to beat in the Southern Connecticut Conference.

“We expect great things from Lauren as she makes the move from the shooting guard to the point,” Asmussen said of his junior captain. “She is good shooter and defender.

Lauren Heenan brings experience to the Lions' backcourt. Photo: David G Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media

“Mia is a senior captain and our top returning scorer and rebounder. She averaged a double-double as a junior last season, earning second team All-SCC honors.

“Abby Sanwald is a sophomore shooting guard. She has played all summer and made great strides this off season.

“Courtney Musante is a sophomore forward. She started midway through her freshman season and came up with some big games. We expect her to build off that and have a great season.

Bridget Collins is a senior captain and will play center. She gave us some good minutes off the bench last season. Bridget plays solid D and rebounds well. We will need her to continue that.

Sophomores Mia Loewenberg and Makenzie Wisniewski will be expected to deliver some minutes off the bench for us.

“We don’t play all the teams, so I don’t see all the players in the SCC, but Hand’s Sara Wohlgemuth (17 points), Amity’s Jillian Martin (15 points), April Artis from Wilbur Cross, Rebecca Oberman-Levine from Taylor Salato (15 points), Bella Ragaini and Emily Curren from East Haven and Law’s Katie Konareski are among the top players.”

