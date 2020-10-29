https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Foran-shuts-out-Law-in-girls-soccer-15684903.php
Foran shuts out Law in girls soccer
Foran High defeated Jonathan Law 4-0 in a girls’ soccer match on Tuesday.
Coach Casey Blake’s team improved to 4-2-1. Law is 1-6-1.
Colleen Ardolino, Anna Byers and Georgia Malesky scored first-half goals.
Mia Lowenberg scored after the break.
Ardolino and Malesaky each had two assists. Isabel Morales assisted on Lowenberg’s goal.
Foran’s Hanna Della Bitta-Falkowski had 4 saves.
Law’s Sabrina Lawless made 6 saves for Law.
