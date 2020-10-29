Foran shuts out Law in girls soccer

Foran High defeated Jonathan Law 4-0 in a girls’ soccer match on Tuesday.

Coach Casey Blake’s team improved to 4-2-1. Law is 1-6-1.

Colleen Ardolino, Anna Byers and Georgia Malesky scored first-half goals.

Mia Lowenberg scored after the break.

Ardolino and Malesaky each had two assists. Isabel Morales assisted on Lowenberg’s goal.

Foran’s Hanna Della Bitta-Falkowski had 4 saves.

Law’s Sabrina Lawless made 6 saves for Law.