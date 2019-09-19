Foran’s swim and dive team tops Guilford

Foran’s girls swim and dive team turned back Guilford, 92-91 at the Foran pool on Thursday.

Jordan MacDonald was a double winner for coach Meghan Condon’s Lions.

200 Medley Relay-Alyssa Simione, Grace Young, Alexandra Mayo, Haley Moriarity (G) 2:01.20

200 Freestyle-Emma Bell (F) 2:15.50

200 Individual Medley-Alexandra Mayo (G) 2:23.31

50 Freestyle-Jordan MacDonald (F) 25.46

Diving-Jenna Cichowski (F)

100 Butterfly-Grace Young (G) 1:07.26

100 Freestyle-Jordan MacDonald (F) 55.57

500 Freestyle-Alexandra Mayo (G) 5:33.83

200 Freestyle Relay-Mia Amosino, Julia Earle, Grace Young, Brynn Lelie, (G) 1:54.63

100 Backstroke-Alyssa Simione (G) 1:09.45

100 Breaststroke-Grace Young (G) 1:13.55

400 Freestyle Relay- Brynn Leslie, Haley Moriarity, Alyssa Simone, Alexandra Mayo (G) 4:05.46