Foran’s passing game solid against East Haven

Andrew Janik returns to quarterback the Lions, who open at home with East Haven on Sept. 13.

Foran High threw for 223 yards and ran the ball for 107 in its season opening 14-7 loss to visiting East Haven at the Vito DeVito Sports Complex.

“We were able to move the ball well,” Lions’ head coach Tom Drew said about the season opener for both teams. “We did struggle inside the 20. We had a fumble and a tipped interception against a solid East Haven team.”

Foran quarterback Andrew Janik completed 22 of 39 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown.

Will Phelan had 10 catches, good for 115 yards and a 3-yard touchdown.

That third quarter reception, and John Franco Menta’s conversion kick, tied the game.

“I thought our defense did a good job,” Drew said. “Their guy made a great catch and turned it up the sideline for a touchdown in the first quarter.

“They like to run with their triple-option, and they worked the dive play to take the lead in the last quarter. We had an opportunity late, and then couldn’t make the play on fourth down.

“Will Phelan and Max Queiroz each had seven tackles for us.”

Janik ran the ball for 71 yards.

Joe Cappello had three catches for 22 yards.

Ben Geier caught three passes for 13 yards.

Foran will visit Bassick High at Bridgeport’s Kennedy Stadium at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

EAST HAVEN 14, FORAN 7

East Haven 7 0 0 7 — 14

Foran 0 0 7 0 — 7