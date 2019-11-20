Foran’s offense on display versus Hillhouse High

Foran lost to Hillhouse 44-34 at the Vito DeVito Sports Complex last Friday.

Coach Tom Drew’s Lions (4-4) will visit Branford (4-4) tonight at 6:30 in an SCC Tier 3 game.

Andrew Janik completed 28 of 43 passes and 364 yards against Hillhouse (4-5).

Will Phelan caught 14 passes for 210 yards. Jack Dawid had 8 receptions, good for 116 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions took a three-touchdown lead behind the blocking of Max Queiroz, Tanner Lucy, Phillip Boyles, Gage Dias, Noah Jones and Jason Cruz.

Juanito Briones blocked a Hillhouse punt to set up the Lions’ first touchdown.

From the 25, Janik found Dawid over the middle for a 17-yard gain, Dawid then got his foot down inside the end zone for a 1-yard score. The first of four John Franco Menta’s conversion kicks made it 7-0 with 6:58 left in the opening period.

The Academics, who had won 3-of-4 games coming in and were coming off a 14-12 victory over West Haven, found it tough sledding in the early going.

Colby Kmetz, Patrick Rescsanski, Erik Johnson, Diaz, Reilly Barry, David Dong, Phelan, Caden Ondek and Cruz helped force the Academics into three empty possessions to open the game.

Foran quarterback Andrew Janik passed for 364 yards in the game with Hillhouse.

Phelan showed off his jumping ability when he skied over a defender to catch a Janik pass at the Acs’ 44. From there he ran to the 22 for a 45-yard gain. A facemask penalty on the play took the ball to the 11. Janik raced into the end zone for an 11-yard score and it was 14-0.

Foran’s next series began in the first quarter and ended with Teddy Mauro’s 1-yard touchdown run on the second play of the second period. Again, it was Phelan coming up with the big play on the drive, a 35-yard catch on the goal line.

Hillhouse got on the board when Corey Wallace broke off a 55-yard touchdown run. A conversion pass from Demelle Turner to Turone Kelley took the score to 21-8.

The Lions answered with a 53-yard scoring drive.

Joe Cappello took a swing pass for a 14-yard gain before the Janik to Phelan connection went back to work. Phelan caught passes good for 17, 3 and 20 yards to move the chains to the 5. Two Cappello carries, the second for one yard, put the ball in the end zone for a 28-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

Turner hit Gary Moore Jr. for a 45-yard TD at 3:53 and it was 28-14.

Janik completed 5 of 8 passes for 44 yards to get the touchdown back when he ran it in from 3 yards out. Dawid had catches good for 7 and 12 yards. Cappello hauled in a 16-yard reception. Treron Bryant blocked the PAT and it was 34-14.

Hillhouse went the distance in the final 1:17 of the half with Kelley’s double move freeing him for a 25-yard score with 31 seconds remaining. The Acs took the second-half kickoff and made it 34-30 with Turner scoring on a 16-yard run.

Foran didn’t panic.

Janik completed passes to Dawid (25 yards), Phelan (8 yards) and Mauro (19 yards) for a first down at the 2. Hillhouse held on downs here, stopping two runs and two pass plays.

They moved it out to the 22, where Kelley won a battle for the ball up the sideline and raced untouched for the go-ahead 78-yard score. It was 36-34 Acs with 2:02 left in the third.

After an interception, Hillhouse took 16 plays to go 62 yards before Turner ran for a 2-yard score with only 4:23 left to play.

Trailing 44-34, Foran drove to the Hillhouse 12-yard line where Tyree McRae jumped a pass at the goal line with 1:35 remaining. A 38-yard TD pass to Ondek on the march was called back because of penalty.

