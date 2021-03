Matt Wootton is a freshman pitcher for coach Steve Cervizzi at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Wooton lost his senior season at Foran to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were planning on converting Matt to a catcher and pitcher,” Foran coach Garrett Walker said of Wootton, who played the infield and pitched as a sophomore.

Eastern, which plays in the Division III Little East Conference, opened its season with a 4-3 win over New England College.

Wootton is majoring in criminology.