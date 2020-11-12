Foran’s Simonelli to play baseball at Sacred Heart
Michael Simonelli signs a letter on intent to play Division 1 baseball at Sacred Heart University. Joining Simonelli, who will pitch for Nick Restaino's Pioneers, are his parents Angelo and Erica and his brother Angelo.
