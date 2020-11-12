  • Michael Simonelli signs a letter on intent to play Division 1 baseball at Sacred Heart University. Joining Simonelli, who will pitch for Nick Restaino's Pioneers, are his parents Angelo and Erica and his brother Angelo. Photo: Foran High Athletics / Contributed Photo / Milford Mirror

    Michael Simonelli signs a letter on intent to play Division 1 baseball at Sacred Heart University. Joining Simonelli, who will pitch for Nick Restaino's Pioneers, are his parents Angelo and Erica and his brother Angelo.

    less

    Michael Simonelli signs a letter on intent to play Division 1 baseball at Sacred Heart University. Joining Simonelli, who will pitch for Nick Restaino's Pioneers, are his parents Angelo and Erica and his

    ... more
    Photo: Foran High Athletics / Contributed Photo
Photo: Foran High Athletics / Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Michael Simonelli signs a letter on intent to play Division 1 baseball at Sacred Heart University. Joining Simonelli, who will pitch for Nick Restaino's Pioneers, are his parents Angelo and Erica and his brother Angelo.

less

Michael Simonelli signs a letter on intent to play Division 1 baseball at Sacred Heart University. Joining Simonelli, who will pitch for Nick Restaino's Pioneers, are his parents Angelo and Erica and his

... more
Photo: Foran High Athletics / Contributed Photo