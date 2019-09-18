Foran’s Sean Park tallies twice in win over East Haven

Foran’s Sean Park found the back of the net twice to lead the Lions to a 4-0 SCC boys soccer victory over East Haven on Tuesday.

Cristian Boutote and Brendan May had solo goals, as coach Rick DiStefano’s team outshot the Easties 25-6.

May, Austin Vance, Thomas Kummer and Sam Poffenberger had assists.

Luca Marinelli made three saves.

Asa Meyers stopped 12 shots for East Haven.

Foran is 1-0-1. East Haven is 0-1-0.