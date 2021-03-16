Foran's Jambor sees improvement on track despite long layoff

The Foran indoor boys’ and girls’ track teams got to compete for the first time in over a year when coach Pete Jambor’s squads took on Jonathan Law at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.
“They were so glad to be competing, getting on the track, seeing other kids,” Jambor said. “Everyone did fine. It was a good experience and I’m happy they were able to get back to it. Our Board of Health liked the idea that the two Milford schools would be going to Floyd Little and competing against each other.”