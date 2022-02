Foran’s Basit Iddriss and Jonathan Law’s Aidan King were crowned champions at the Southern Connecticut Conference Indoor Track Championships at Floyd Little Athletic Center.

Iddriss’ 600-meter run time of 1:26 edged out Ralphael Hawkins of Hillhouse’s 1:26.60 finish.

"The SCC Championships are the toughest competition we face all season,” Foran coach Pete Jambor said. “I'm extremely proud of the effort all our athletes gave during the meet. And special kudos to Basit for becoming Foran's first SCC champion in a running event in many years."

King’s pole vault of 11-06 gave the senior the league title.

“Overall, we had a good day. Fifth place finish for the boys. Thomas Bretthauer and Jackson Warters ran personal bests and took second place in their events,” Law coach Joe Beler said. “Liam Fedigan (1600) and JT Nelly (long jump) finished fourth. Solomon Mercado and Kalli Kinsman each threw personal bests in the shot put. Caden Simpson improved her nationals qualifying time in the 55HH and took second place .

Bretthauer time of 36.45 seconds was second in the 300-meter run to Hawkins, who won in 35.71.

Warters was runner-up in the 55-meter high-hurdles at 8.09 seconds. Blake Battaglia from Wilbur Cross was first in 8.07.

Xavier won the team title with a score of 104. Hillhouse 65 was second, Amity 64 third and Wilbur Cross 49 fourth. Foran finished 12th.

Girls’ championship

Caden Simpson was runner-up in the 55-meter hurdles. Her time of 8.85 seconds was one-tenth of a second behind Amanda Castaldi from Sheehan.

Foran’s Ava Steigbigel placed second in the pole vault. Her vault of 8-6 feet was bettered only by Cheshire’s Erin Brennan (10 feet).

Sheehan won the team title followed by Hillhouse, Cheshire and Shelton. Law took 13th. Foran was 16th.