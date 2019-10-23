Foran’s Goldbeck, MacDonald post pair of victories

Foran’s girls swim and dive team defeated Shelton, 92-86, on Tuesday.

Coach Meghan Condon’s Lions took the lead in the 200-medley relay behind Kaleigh Morton, Kaya Vital, Jordan MacDonald and Emma Fiorillo’s winning time of 2:04.11.

Victories in the 200-freestyle by Jillian Goldbeck (2:21.44) and Morton in the 200 IM (2:32.03) extended the advantage.

Goldbeck would add a first-place finish in the 500-freestyle (6:11.75).

Jenna Cichowski took home the diving title.

MacDonald was the meet’s best in the 100-butterfly (1:00.24) and the 100-backstroke (1:03.37).