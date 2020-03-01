Foran’s Gavin Paul to be feted at Football Foundation dinner

The 60th anniversary of the Casey-O'Brien New Haven County Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Scholar Athlete awards dinner will be held on Friday, March 27, at Fantasia Banquet Facilty, 404 Washington Ave., North Haven.

A reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the march to the head table at 6:30.

Foran’s Gavin Paul and Law’s Michael Becker and will be among 28 high school and prep school scholar athletes who played football last fall will be honored for academic excellence, leadership and citizenship.

Bill O'Brien president of the New Haven Chapter said, "We are pleased to be honoring another group of outstanding young men for their accomplishments in the classroom, their school and in their community. Since 1962, the chapter has honored 1,257 young men.”