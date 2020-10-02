Foran’s Ellen Pan double winner in swim meet

Foran High’s girls swim and dive team lost to Guilford 103-67 in a virtual meet on Thursday.

Ellen Pan won two events, the 200 freestyle (2:09.95) and the 100-backstroke (1:03.87) for coach Meghan Condon’s team.

The Lions’ Olivia Jones placed first in the 100 freestyle (1:03.02).

200MR: Simione, Cheng, Young, Leslie (G) 2:02.56

200Free: Ellen Pan (F) 2:09.95

200IM: Sorina Cheng (G) 2:23.97

50Free: Julia Earle (G) 28.97

100Fly: Grace Young (G) 1:07.97

100Free: Olivia Jones (F) 1:03.02

500Free: Alyssa Simione (G) 6:03.86

200FR: Amasino, Merkle, Young, Earle (G) 1:56.59

100Back: Ellen Pan (F) 1:03.87

100Breast: Grace Young (G) 1.14.90

400FR: Moriarty, Simione, Leslie, Cheng (G) 4:08.12