Foran’s Ellen Pan double winner in swim meet
Foran High’s girls swim and dive team lost to Guilford 103-67 in a virtual meet on Thursday.
Ellen Pan won two events, the 200 freestyle (2:09.95) and the 100-backstroke (1:03.87) for coach Meghan Condon’s team.
The Lions’ Olivia Jones placed first in the 100 freestyle (1:03.02).
200MR: Simione, Cheng, Young, Leslie (G) 2:02.56
200Free: Ellen Pan (F) 2:09.95
200IM: Sorina Cheng (G) 2:23.97
50Free: Julia Earle (G) 28.97
100Fly: Grace Young (G) 1:07.97
100Free: Olivia Jones (F) 1:03.02
500Free: Alyssa Simione (G) 6:03.86
200FR: Amasino, Merkle, Young, Earle (G) 1:56.59
100Back: Ellen Pan (F) 1:03.87
100Breast: Grace Young (G) 1.14.90
400FR: Moriarty, Simione, Leslie, Cheng (G) 4:08.12
