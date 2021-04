Cassie Bennett has 14 goals and six assists for the Eastern Connecticut State University women’s lacrosse team.

Bennett is a junior midfielder with sophomore eligibility for coach Dee Stephan’s Warriors, who are 7-3 on the season and compete in the Division III Little East Conference.

Bennett scored four goals on five shots in a 21-7 victory over Becker College.

She was one of four newcomers to start all four matches for the 2-2 Warriors in the abbreviated 2020 season when she scored five goals... midfielder was the top newcomer with five goals, collected nine ground balls, won four draws and caused two turnovers.

A three-sport athlete at Foran, she started four years of lacrosse at midfield, four years of soccer where she was a varsity starter for three years and played one year of basketball. Bennett received the Award of Excellence as a senior year among all senior athletes.

Bennett a Health Sciences major, was named to the Little East Conference All-Academic team as a sophomore.