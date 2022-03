MILFORD -- Basit Iddriss pulled into his driveway today at 1:45. He thanked his brother for the ride, threw his backpack over his shoulder, and walked into the house.

Iddriss, a senior standout on Foran’s indoor track team, had himself quite a weekend running as an individual at a pair of national meets.

Friday was the New Balance Nationals Indoor track meet at the Armory in New York City. Then came a day of rest. Up with the sunrise, he was back in the car to compete in the Nike Indoor Nationals at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island (NY). Iddriss ran a 51.93 in 400-meter dash. He returned home.

Whoa. Back it up. 51.93 in the 400? Wouldn’t that challenge the school outdoor record of 51.00 if it happened in a CIAC meet?

“Basit is part of five new indoor school records we set this season,” Foran coach Pete Jambor said. “Three were in relay, the 4x200, 4x400 and sprint medley. The other two were individual distances, the 600 and 1000. Basit represented himself well at these two National meets.”

Iddriss doesn’t run the 400 but he met the National standard (under 1:26) with a school-best time of 1:25.28 in the 600. That broke Mark Fitzpatrick’s mark of 1:27.46 set in 2015-16 and earned him an spot.

“This was the first time I raced at a national meet,” Iddriss said. “In the 400 (two laps) there is much more importance on the start, to getting out fast. With the 600 there is a bit more strategy. That was a big difference. The first race at the Armory, I didn’t get the start I wanted although I ran an okay race (52.24). For Nike, I did better.” his 51.93

Iddriss found out in late February that he had made nationals.

“Our last meet was the State Open (Feb. 19),” Jambor said. “Since then, it’s been Basit and me getting together. His brother Iddriss Iddriss is an outstanding athlete (MAC champion in 800) at Stevenson University (MD). He gave Basit workouts to do going into nationals.”

Basit said: “From states to now, me and Coach Jambor went to work after school. He would track my splits and coach me up. He is why I competed at nationals.”

The Armory was old stomping ground.

“My family moved to Milford halfway through freshman year from the Bronx,” Iddriss said. “I ran at the Armory before we moved in a varsity meet for my school University Heights.”

Iddriss, not a sprinter, welcomes the challenge of running a shorter distance.

“Sprints just might be in my future,” he said. “I’m 5-10 with my shoes on and I weigh 153 after a good meal. I‘ve always focused on mid distance events. It’s always about the clock. I focus on my own race, which would work well with sprints. I’d have to work on it. The 600, 1000 is different. There it is good to know who you are running against. I like to do research on other times and individual runners.

“We have a lot of goals for our outdoor season,” he added. “We are looking for the 4x800 and 4x400 school record. Individually, I want to qualify for nationals, repeat as All-SCC, and earn All-State.”

