Foran’s Basit Iddriss won the 600-meter run at the season-opening SCC Boys Developmental Meet at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

A senior, Iddriss’ time of 1:25.35 bested a field of 132 runners for coach Pete Jambor’s Lions.

Nathanael Huebner was seventh in the 600-meter run in 1:31.77. A senior. Huebner matched that finish in the 55-meter hurdles (9.55).

Damon Downs, Will Riedel, Azam Hostetler and James Galaburri placed ninth in the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:23.51.

David Grant-Eckhart, Grey Kerrison, Huebner and Iddriss were 10th in the 4x200 relay (1:42.23).

Grant-Eckhard was 14th with a long jump of 17-03. Junior Xavier Douglas was 20th (16-09) and Kerrison 35th (15-01.50).

Foran’s B 4x200 relay team of Alexander Gregory, Galaburri, Christopher Yanella and Charles Parker placed 27th in 2:00.63.

Downs was 15th in the 600-meter run (1:33.84).

Riedel placed 49th in the 1000-meter run with a time of 3:17.57. Galaburri was 53rd (3:19.98).

Hostetler took 53rd in the 3200-meter run in 13:13.75.

Freshman Alexander Gregory took 117th in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.72. Freshman Justin Taulty was 172nd (8.32), junior Charles Parker 179th (8.45) and freshman Christopher Yanella 190th (8.64).

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354