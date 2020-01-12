Foran quartet unbeaten, Lions third at Eastie Duals

Reilly Barry, Ryan Jordan, Ethan Edmondson and Phillip Boyles swept their respective matches when coach Dave Esposito’s 9th ranked Foran wrestling team placed third at the East Haven Duals on Saturday.

Foran defeated Platt of Meriden, 41-19, to take third.

No. 4 ranked Bristol Central, which placed first, had defeated the Lions 44-33 in a Pool B match. Foran also defeated New Fairfield 60-21 and Stratford 63-15 to improve to 15-4 on the season.

Barry, wrestling at 160 pounds, posted four wins by fall against BC (33 seconds), Platt (1:13), New Fairfield (3:02) and Stratford (2:52).

Jordan pinned in 5:00 (BC), 1:38 (Platt), 55 seconds (New Fairfield) and 1:24 (Stratford) to win the day at 138 pounds.

Edmondson at 152 and Boyles at 195 had three pins each, and they also won once by forfeit.

Edmondson won by fall versus BC (3:43), Platt (24 seconds) and Stratford (39 seconds).

Boyles pinned against BC (5:29), Platt (3:12) and Stratford (1:15).

Also earning wins in the match with Bristol Central were Teddy Mauro with a 9-3 decision at 170 pounds and Chris Capomolla with a pin in 3:00 of his heavyweight bout.

Orlando Velez (106), Anthony Giordano (113) and Tanish Joshi (120) won unopposed in the match with Platt.

Velez pinned in 42 seconds, Mauro won by fall in 46 seconds at 182, Jacob Madarang pinned in 52 seconds at 220 and heavyweight Pat Rescanski won by 44 second fall against New Fairfield. Giordano and Kyle Pokornowski (132) earned forfeits.

In the match with Stratford, Joshi won a 5-4 decision, Craig Mager pinned in 1:10 at 126, Pokornowski in 1:12, David Dong in 58 seconds at 145, Sam Poffenberger in 1:57 at 170 and Rescanski in 16 seconds. Anthony Madero won unopposed at 106.