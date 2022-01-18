Foran plays six games in seven days, wins three

The Foran girls basketball team has played six games in a seven-day stretch.

Coach Bob Asmussen’s Lions went 3-3.

“I was proud of our team,” Asmussen said. “This has been a tough week making up for postponed games and the girls handled it well.”

Sam Young posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Foran to a 52-46 victory over North Haven. Mary Rodrigues had 13 points and Ava Deitelbaum 10 for the Lions, who nursed a 10-point halftime advantage to the SCC win.

“We played really aggressive defensive for good stretches of the game,” Asmussen said. “We received contributions throughout the team. Our two juniors, Mary Rodrigues and Sam Young, both stepped up for us and contributed career highs. They played strong defensively and rebounded very well. We made good decisions on offense and moved the ball around well, which led to eight 3-pointers. Ava Deitelbaum is a freshman and scored 10.”

Abby Sanwald and Faith Doyle scored seven points each. Young, Deitelbaum and Rodrigues each made two 3-pointers. Mia Loewenberg had one.

Foran won its third straight game when it defeated Joel Barlow 49-32 on Saturday. Doyle scored 18 points and Young had 10 for the 6-3 Lions. Doyle made four 3-pointers. Deitelbaum and Young had two treys apiece. Rodrigues (seven points) had one.

Foran saw its win streak snapped by 6-1 Guilford 48-34 on Monday. Doyle scored 13 points with four 3-pointers.

Foran earlier lost to Hamden 55-26. Doyle scored eight points. Sanwald, Deitelbaum and Gracie Brooks each scored four points. Hamden is 4-1.

Foran traveled to Stamford and won a 60-19 non-league girls’ basketball decision over Wright Tech. Doyle scored 24 points to lead Foran, which improved to 4-3.

Mia Loewenberg, Sanwald, and Young each scored six points. Deitelbaum and Megan McTigue split 10 markers. Foran lost to unbeaten Daniel Hand 56-32. Doyle scored 15 points. Rodrigues had eight and Sanwald six.

