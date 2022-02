Foran placed seven wrestlers at the SCC Championships held in Middletown on Saturday.

No. 1 Xavier claimed its fifth consecutive title. The Falcons’ run in the SCC has been dominant, having claimed nine of the last 10 titles only losing in 2016 to Foran.

Xavier sent 10 wrestlers to the finals, all of whom won their matches and were crowned individual SCC champions. There were 14 total final bouts.

Xavier finished with a whopping 264 points, more than double the amount of second-place Branford, which boasted one champion. It also broke the record of 233 (set by Xavier in 2015).

Fairfield Prep finished third with 118 points and Guilford came in fourth with two individual champions at 104.5 points.

Coach Dave Esposito’s Foran team finished fifth with 98 points.

Kyle Pokornowski was runner-up at 145, Craig Mager at 132 and Antonio Madero at 120. Keith Pokornowski placed third at 106. Mason Hallstrom at 113, Anthony Giordano at 138 and James Taylor at 152 took fourths.

Kyle Pokornowski was the first wrestler at the SCCs to earn a takedown against Xavier and it came in the sixth match at the championships versus the Falcons’ third-seeded Matt Ferrucci.

Pokornowski, 24-2 on the year, took that lead into the second period where Ferrucci had two reversals and Pokornowski an escape. Pokornowski rode Ferrucci throughout the third period but couldn’t turn his rival and dropped a 4-3 decision. A senior, Pokornowski pinned in 2:09 and 1:34 to reach the final.

Mager, a second-seeded junior, posted a 2:49 pin and an 11-8 decision to reach the title match with Xavier’s top-seeded Anthony Basile, who won 19-6.

Madero took on Xavier’s No. 1 seed Jackson Hesler, who won 19-3. A junior, Madero was seeded third. He pinned in 20 seconds and earned a 14-4 major decision in the semifinals.

Keith Pokornowski, a junior, wrestled back to earn third. He pinned in 45 seconds before losing 8-4. Leading 5-0 in his first wrestle back, Pokornowski pinned in 45 seconds. He decisioned Prep’s Matt Fehmel 3-2 in the consolation final.

Anthony Giordano had the most competitive journey at 138 pounds. A senior, Giordano pinned in 20 seconds to get started. He then won a 9-7 scramble to reach the semifinals, where he was on the short end of a 10-8 decision. Down 4-3 in his first consolation match, Giordano revered and pinned in 2:55. He lost his consolation final 17-6.

James Taylor won by 15-0 technical fall in 5:01 of his first match at 152. He advanced to the semis with a 3:09 fall. Dropped into wrestle backs by No. 1 seed and eventual champion Colin Loria from Xavier, Taylor won a 14-2 major decision before losing 8-0.

Mason Hallstrom, a sophomore at 113, dropped his first match, pinned in 2:56 while down 6-5, then lost to No. 2 seed Graham Ziperstein from Shelton.

Bill Bloxsom contributed to this report.