Foran match to benefit Milford Prevention Council

Foran High’s wrestling team will hold a special match with Branford on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 5:45 p.m.

“Our service project this year is working with the Milford Prevention Council to raise awareness and combat teen vaping and opioid abuse,” Foran coach Dave Esposito said.

Before the match the team will talk about their project and show a Video PSA they created. There will be a presentation to Wendy Gibbons of MPC. All proceeds will go to Milford Prevention council. Tshirts will be on sale with money also going to MPCC.”