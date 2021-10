Foran football lost a 56-30 decision to Notre Dame of Fairfield in a CT Football Alliance game in Milford.

A.J. Edmond scored on an 8-yard run and Jack Cushman passed 29 yards to Joe Gaetano for a touchdown in the first quarter that ended with the game tied at 14-14. Dylan Haig kicked both point-after-touchdowns.

Edmond ran 12 yards to pay dirt and the two-point conversion made it 27-20 ND at the half.

The Lancers put together a 22-point third quarter to extend the advantage to 49-22

Matt Miller ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the final quarter.

Foran is 2-4. Notre Dame is 4-1.