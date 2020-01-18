Foran gymnasts defeat Joel Barlow

Emma Jerue placed second in all-around when coach Dina Savoca’s Foran High girls’ gymnastics team defeated Joel Barlow, 119.7-107.6, on Saturday.

Vault: 1. Alexa (JB) 8.9, 2. Emma Jerue (F) 8.6, 3. Avelina & Kelly (JB) 8.3

Bars: 1. Chloe (JB) & Rachel (Bethel) 7.6, 2. Amy (Bethel) 7.4, 3. Ginger Schmidt (F) 7.1

Beam: 1. Emma Jerue (F) 8.6, 2. Rachel (Bethel) 8.4, 3. Chloe (JB) 8.1

Floor: 1. Amy (Bethel) 8.5, 2. Rachel (Bethel) 8.2 3. Kelly (JB) 7.8

All Around: 1. Rachel (Bethel) 32.4, 2. Emma Jerue (F) 31.6, 3. Kelly (JB) 31.0