Foran’s team scores in girls’ gymnastics continue to improve.

Coach Dina Sklanka’s squad scored a 116.5 in its virtual meet with Hamden on Saturday, three days after the Lions posted a 117.8 against Jonathan Law.

Emma Jerue was first for Foran in vault (8.2), bars (6.3), second on beam (8.1) and third on floor (7.5) to lead in all-around (30-1) in the Hamden meet.

Ginger Schmidt was second all-around (29.9). She was first on beam (8.4), second on bars (6.2) and floor (8.0).

Riley Grunow was first in floor (8.1), second in vault (8.0), third on bars (5.8) and beam to place third in all-around (29.3).

Shea Carroll (7.7) was third in vault.

Versus Law, Jerue had an all-around of 31.6, Grunow was at 29.4 and Carroll at 27.6.

In vault it was Jerue 8.3, Grunow 8.2, Schmidt 8.0; bars Jerue 6.9, Grunow 6.0, Carroll 5.8; beam Jerue 8.3, Schmidt 7.4, Robin Jans 7.3; floor Schmidt 8.2, Jerue 8.1, Grunow 8.0.