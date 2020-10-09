Foran girls wins four firsts in recent meet

Foran had three individual winners and captured a relay in its 97-79 loss to Lauralton Hall.

Jenna Chicowski won the diving competition with a score of 175.80 for coach Meghan Condon.

Kaleigh Morton was first in the 100-backstroke in a time of 1:10.01.

Emma Fiorillo took the 100-breaststroke in 1:16.90.

Ellen Pan, Olivia Jones, Grace Tavitian and Morton won the 400-freestyle relay (4:20.62).