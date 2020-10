Foran girls win cross country quad meet

Foran’s girls’ cross country swept a quad meet on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park on Wednesday.

Coach Shannon Ramsey’s team defeated West Haven (17-43), Hillhouse (21-38) and Sacred Heart Academy (27-28) to improve to 3-2.

Individual results: 1. Julia Cannon (SH), 21:15, 2. Emma Kirck (SH), 22:06; 3. Bernadette Karpel (HH), 22:42, 4. Anna Harris (F), 22:56; 5. Hailey Spooner (SH), 23:13; 6. Haley Ruane (F), 23:42; 7. Karly Martino (SH), 24:06; 8. Meg Kirck (SH), 24:07; 9. Kayla Blackwell (HH), 24:17; 10. Grace Foley (F), 24:23.

Sacred Heart 4-2, Foran 3-2, Hillhouse 0-4, Career 0-4