Foran girls volleyball tips Lyman Hall

Foran’s girls’volleyball team defeated SCC rival Lyman Hall, 3-1 (25-15, 25-23, 14-25, 25-23) on Wednesday.

Paige Carlson and Tori Lanese each had six aces and five kills for coach Julie Johnson’s Lions.

Briana Brassell had five kills.

Lyman Hall was led by Mckenzie Grady (10 kills, 2 blocks, 14 digs) and Ellery Campbell (11 digs and 16 assists).

Foran is 2-2; Lyman Hall 0-3.