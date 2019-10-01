Foran girls volleyball loses to North Haven

Foran lost to North Haven, 3-1, in an SCC girls volleyball match on Tuesday.

Tori Lanese had 10 aces and five kills for Foran (3-6). Paige Carlson had nine kills.

North Haven, which won 19-25, 28-26, 25-18, 25-13, is now 2-4.

North Haven’s Alex Ferrioulo had six aces and eight digs. Melissa Seidemann had eight kills and three blocks. Aubrey Reyes had six kills and three blocks.