https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Foran-girls-swim-and-dive-team-defeats-Bunnell-14462630.php
Foran girls swim and dive team defeats Bunnell
Foran defeated Bunnell, 95-85, at the Foran pool on Monday.
200 Medley Relay- Kaleigh Morton, Emma Fiorillo, Jordan MacDonald, Ava Candido (F) 2:04.75
200 Freestyle- Rosemary Nieto (B) 2:07.55
200 Individual Medley- Jordan MacDonald (F) 2:19.51
50 Freestyle- Lili Dowell (B) 28.37
Diving-Jenna Cichowski (F)
100 Butterfly- Kaleigh Morton (F) 1:09.75
100 Freestyle- Rosemary Nieto (B) 58.28
500 Freestyle-Emma Fiorillo (F) 6:01.46
200 Freestyle Relay-Rosemary Nieto, Taylor Niemiec, Amaya Davis, Lili Dowell (B) 1:53.51
100 Backstroke-Jordan MacDonald (F) 1:03.31
100 Breaststroke-Abigail Alexandre (B) 1:33.95
400 Freestyle Relay-Alixandria Agathos, Victoria Zottoli, Taylor Niemiec, Rosemary Nieto (B) 4:02.96
