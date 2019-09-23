Foran girls swim and dive team defeats Bunnell

Foran defeated Bunnell, 95-85, at the Foran pool on Monday.

200 Medley Relay- Kaleigh Morton, Emma Fiorillo, Jordan MacDonald, Ava Candido (F) 2:04.75

200 Freestyle- Rosemary Nieto (B) 2:07.55

200 Individual Medley- Jordan MacDonald (F) 2:19.51

50 Freestyle- Lili Dowell (B) 28.37

Diving-Jenna Cichowski (F)

100 Butterfly- Kaleigh Morton (F) 1:09.75

100 Freestyle- Rosemary Nieto (B) 58.28

500 Freestyle-Emma Fiorillo (F) 6:01.46

200 Freestyle Relay-Rosemary Nieto, Taylor Niemiec, Amaya Davis, Lili Dowell (B) 1:53.51

100 Backstroke-Jordan MacDonald (F) 1:03.31

100 Breaststroke-Abigail Alexandre (B) 1:33.95

400 Freestyle Relay-Alixandria Agathos, Victoria Zottoli, Taylor Niemiec, Rosemary Nieto (B) 4:02.96