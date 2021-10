The Foran girls’ team, led by a pair of freshmen and three other underclassmen, placed sixth at the SCC Cross Country Championship meet held at East Shore Park.

Andrianna Gonzalez was first across for coach Shannon Ramsey’s Lions, who totaled a score of 219. The frosh’s time of 21:11.70 was 25th on the 4,925-meter (3.06-mile) course that saw 106 runners compete.

The top 12 runners make first team All-SCC. Runners who place 13 to 24 are second team.

“I’ve always had girls that loved running. This year they love running and are very competitive. They push each other,” Ramsey said. “My slated No. 1 runner Anna Harris, a junior, finished behind our freshman Andrianna Gonzalez in our first race. Now they use each other to measure each other during a meet. They go back and forth in races.”

Guilford (56) won the team title for the fifth straight season. Cheshire (77) was second, Sacred Heart Academy (109) third, Amity (115) fourth and Wilbur Cross (172) fifth.

Freshman Alexandria Regan was 34th in 21:11.70. Sophomore Nora Hayes (23:09.30/38th), Harris (24:10.10/52nd) and junior Grace Foley (25:07.80/70th) completed the scoring. Seniors Quincy Ercanbrack was 77th in 26:19.90 and Amelia McGonigle 87th in 28:02.90.

Ramsey likes the opportunities available in cross country.

“It is a sport where we don’t cut,” she said. “Any athlete that wants to can make something of themselves. We’ve had runners in the past that were cut from other sports. Now they are running in college.”

“My favorite story is that one of my captains, Quincy Ercanbrack, ran the course in 43 minutes when she started. Quincy reached inside and found something. She trained more, gained confidence, and now she is a 25-minute runner.”

Alexa Malerba ran 30:06.40 to take 52nd in the junior varsity race. Ivy Glidden was 58th in 31:01.20. Riley Simons took 18th in the freshmen race with a time of 32:48.70.

Ramsey believes not having championships in 2020 impacted her program.

She said: “We are usually around 26 runners. This year we have 12. I think going to Invitationals is what makes cross country exciting. Not having that kept people away. That is why the high caliber of this team surprises me even more. We are a tiny team that is competitive.”

Foran has added a runner to the fold.

“We passed a girl while running in our training sessions two or three times,” Ramsey said. “Every time the girls ran past her, they told her about cross country. She is a freshman at Foran. She has already signed herself up for next year’s team.”

FORAN BOYS

Nathanael Huebner placed 30th with a time of 17:40.20 when the senior led coach Jeff Raucci’s Foran boys’ country team to an 11th place finish at the SCC meet.

Xavier (52) won the team title. Hand (73) was second, followed by Guilford (82), Amity (143) and Shelton (147).

Junior Tighe Duggan ran the 4,925-meter course that saw 119 runners compete in 18:20.70 to take 45th.

Junior Kevin Chen was 62nd (18:51.80), senior Joshua Cummings 75th (19:12.90), sophomore Max Newtown 78th (19:21.20), junior Cole Cahill 87th (19:44.40) and sophomore James Galiburri 94th (20:11.10).

In the Junior Varsity race, Jake Duggan ran a 20:38.80 to place 62nd. He was followed across the finish line by sophomore Thomas Melillo (21:59.60/86th), junior Azam Hostetler (22:08.80/90th), sophomore Grey Kerrigan (23:34.80/115th) and sophomore Braden Munn (23:42.90/117th).

Joe Galaburri placed 28th in the freshman race in 22:07.30. Justin Taulty was 45th in 23:22.80 and Arvid Torngrip 53rd in 24:28.60.

