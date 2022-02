The Foran girls’ basketball team has won four of its last five starts to improve to 10-5.

“When this team does the little things well then we are okay,” coach Bob Asmussen said. “Faith Doyle is a very talented freshman and is averaging around 18 points. We have a lot of players we can go to. We are at our best, and it is better for Faith when teams plan for her that everyone contributes.”

Doyle led all scorers with 19 points in the Lions’ 38-35 road win at Guilford, now 8-5. Mary Rodrigues had eight points, with two 3-point baskets.

Foran led after each break in its- 45-29 win over Branford. Doyle had 19 points as the Hornets dropped to 5-8. Ava Deitelbaum had four buckets and finished with eight points. Abby Sanwald was 5 for 6 from the free throw line and had seven. Hailey Stroffolino scored five points. Gracie Brooks made a 3-pointer.

No. 5 Sacred Heart Academy handed Foran a 56-24 setback. Doyle scored eight points. Rodrigues had seven points and Sam Young six with two 3-pointers.

Doyle netted a career-high 34 points, including eight 3-pointers, in a 55-47 win over Lauralton Hall. The Lions outscored the Crusaders 27-11 in the middle two quarters. Madeline DeNatali led Lauralton Hall with 17 points. Lila Pinho scored 10 and Maura Bosse seven. Sam Young had a 3-pointer for Foran.

Next up for the Lions are three of the SCC’s best. They are home to Hamden Friday at 5:15, visit Sacred Heart Academy Tuesday at 7, and travel to Daniel Hand Wednesday.

Jonathan Law girls’ basketball

Coach Dan Young’s Lady Lawmen moved their mark to 8-4 with a 51-36 win at Amistad.

“We count on our defense every night,” Young said. “We have a slim margin for error against a great schedule. Having balance on offense is another key for us.”

Sophomore guard Paige Jolley scored 15 points with two 3-pointers in the win over Amistad. Shelby Green tallied 12 points and Mariyah Reid 11. Sabrina Lawless and Talia Salanto each had two baskets. The defense held Amistad to single digit scoring the first three quarters to take a 36-20 advantage.

Law topped Career 58-24. Green, a senior guard, scored 17 points and freshman Chloe Konareski 11. Lawless finished with nine, including a pair of 3-pointers. Jenna Wasserman scored eight points. Jolley and Macie Rascoll hit 3-pointers.

Green scored 17 points to lead Law to a 39-26 victory over Joel Barlow. Law won every quarter. Jolley made two 3-pointers. Reid, Lawless and Nicolina Salanto each had two baskets.

Law visits Lyman Hall Friday at 7. It is home to Hillhouse Saturday at 1:45 and travel to play Career Tuesday.

Law boys’ basketball

Coach Jamie Anderson’s Lawmen upended Hamden 52-50 on Monday to reverse an earlier loss to the Green Dragons. John Neider scored 15 points. Lenny Ialeggio made three 3-pointers and finished with 11. Daniel Maxwell scored nine and Cam Upchurch eight. Maxwell, Neider and Upchurch had threes.

Law took on three of the SCC’s top teams earlier in the week and is 4-8 on the season.

A 9-4 East Haven team edged Law 52-50, as the Easties led 19-12 after one period and 25-24 at the half. It extended its advantage by a point in the third period before the rivals each scored 16 points in the fourth. Neider scored 20 points. Upchurch had a trio of 3-pointers and finished with nine points. Maxwell scored eight points with two threes.

Anderson said that this bunch isn’t as deep as past teams but has time to improve.

Neider and Maxwell have been steady. Upchurch, a freshman, has dazzled at times, as has junior Ialeggio who scored 29 points in a win over Foran.

Law lost to visiting West Haven 36-33. Law led 31-25 after three quarters before the 5-5 Westies went on an 11-2 run. Maxwell scored nine points, including a 3-pointer. Nolan McKenna-Hansen and Neider each had eight points. Upchurch had a pair of baskets. Ialeggio made a three.

Fairfield Prep’s Max Manjos scored seven of his 21 points in overtime when the Jesuits defeated Law 74-66. Manjos made a 3-pointer and was 4 for 4 from the foul line, as Prep (10-1) outscored the Lawmen 16-8 in the extra session. Law trailed 35-30 at the half, closed the deficit to 45-42 after three and pulled even in the final period. Neider scored 24 points. Maxwell and McKenna-Hansen had nine points each. Upchurch scored seven.

Law will host Sheehan Friday at 7 and Bunnell Saturday at 1. It will visit Sheehan Monday at 7.

Foran boys’ basketball

Coach Ian Kirkpatrick’s Lions knocked off East Haven 55-38 to gain its third win in 11 starts. Charlie Diamantis had 20 points and Joe Gaetano added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Liam Young scored eight points and Jack D’Avignon seven. Gaetano made two 3-pointers, Matteo Tonelli and D’Avignon had one three each.

Foran fell victim to the red-hot scoring from Branford’s Jake Paluzzi in a 48-34 loss to the 11-2 Hornets. Palluzzi scored 22 points. Diamantis scored eight points. Tonelli and Liam Young had six each.

Sheehan doubled Foran in points scored in the fourth quarter to win 65-59. Diamantis (13 points) helped Foran to a 46-39 lead after three periods. D’Avignon scored 13 points. Gaetano had nine, Brayden Young eight, AJ Edmond six and Liam Young four. Tonelli made two 3-pointers.

Diamantis scored 12 points and Tonelli made three 3-pointers in a 65-36 loss to 10-3 Guilford. Brayden Young and Kyle Walker added threes.

Kirkpatrick said he likes the way his team works hard every day in practice to improve.

Foran hits the road this week with games at West Haven Thursday night, Bunnell Saturday at 1 and Guilford Wednesday at 7.

