Mia Williams scored six goals when the Foran girls’ lacrosse team defeated Hamden 13-4 on Saturday.

The Lions led 5-1 after one period and outscored the visitors8-3 in the second.

Anna Byers had three goals, Kylee Payne two, and Grace Foley and Mallory Janik one each in the season opener.

Luci Cappello had an assist.

Chloe Oliver made 10 saves.

Mairead Ryan had two goals for Hamden.