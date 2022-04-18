Foran girls lacrosse fast start earned during tougher times

Foran girls’ lacrosse coach Tom Drew’s first graduating class has been building for this opportunity. The Lions are 5-1. They have outscored opponents 90-41. The seniors have equaled mark for wins from their first season together in 2019. After missing the pandemic 2020 campaign, they went 4-10 a year ago.
“We return a veteran team that has played together for a long time,” Drew said. “In the years that we struggled (5-11 record in 2019) they were on the field learning. We are seeing that growth. They have a grasp of the offense. I told the girls they should be proud of what they have built here. We’ve had girls with skills. Now, collectively, we can feel good about how we can play from front to back.”