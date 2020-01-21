Foran girls fall to Guilford in overtime

Foran High lost to Guilford, 52-46, in overtime on Tuesday.

Coach Bob Asmussen’s Lions trailed the Indians by six at the half. They closed within 28-26 after three periods and then won the fourth quarter 14-12 to tie it at 42. Guilford outscored them 10-6 in the extra session.

Foran is 4-6; Guilford 3-8.

Lauren Heenan scored 14 points to lead Foran in scoring.

Mary Rodrigues and Heenan each made two 3-pointers.

GUILFORD 52, FORAN 46

Guilford

Kelleher 2-4-4-9 Leiby 4-2-6-11 Bassiggio 1-0-0-2 Diaz 1-4-6-6 Cunneen 3-0-0-6 Pulchalski 7-3-3-16

Totals 15-3-13-19-52

Foran

Heenan 5-3-5-14 Sanwald 0-4-4-4 Tunucci 2-2-6-6 Musante 2-1-2-5 Loewenberg 0-0-0-0 Wisniewski 1-0-0-2 Fallon 2-1-2-5 Rodrigues 3-0-0-8 Collins 0-2-2-2 Tavitian 0-0-0-0

Totals: 15-13-21-46

3-point Made: S: Kelleher, Leiby, Pulchalski; Foran: Heenan 2, Rodrigues 2