Foran girls cross country team carries on

Foran High leaders Iris Chen, Haley Ruane, Cate Wrigley and Misai Lam are honored on Senior Night.

Foran High’s girls’ cross country team was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic only to find its stride to complete its Southern Connecticut Conference season.

“The season was a tough one,” head coach Shannon Ramsey said. “We lost some athletes due to the pandemic. They chose not to run and were full-time distance learners). But we gained four new athletes this season, three of whom ran right into varsity roles.”

Ramsey credit her team captains for keeping things going in a positive direction.

“Seniors captains Haley Ruane and Iris Chen led the team with enthusiasm and passion and were assisted by the quiet leaders, Cate Wrigley and Misai Lam. Both chose not to run for the captain position but still took on leadership roles throughout the season, reminding the girls that this is a tough sport but that you get out what you put in.”

Anna Harris tried out for cross country last year, switched to volleyball, but returned this fall.

“Anna quickly realized that running was her passion and at her first race she took first on the team and was second overall,” Ramsey said of her sophomore. “This trend continued in each race. Anna first on our team in every race, and she placed in the top 5 in nearly every race she ran. She became a consistent low 22:00 minute runner. With summer training and a season under her belt, I know she can break into the 21-minute range next year.”

Team members were Nicole Argueta, Iris Chen, Quincy Ercanbrack, Grace Foley, Ivy Glidden, Anna Harris, Katherine Harrison, Nora Hayes, Sabrina Kenney, Misai Lam, Amelia McGonigle, Megan McTigue, Kylee Payne, Haley Ruane, Riley Smith, Kayla Vesprey and Cate Wrigley.

Ramsey said: “Despite the tough circumstances, every athlete trained hard and kept a positive attitude. They understood and were grateful that they had the opportunity to compete.”

