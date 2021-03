The Foran girls’ basketball rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat Lyman Hall 38-30 on Tuesday.

Coach Bob Asmussen’s Lions outscored the visiting Trojans 25-14 after the break to improve to 3-7.

Foran was led by junior Mia Loewenberg, who had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Sophomore Mary Rodrigues contributed nine points, nine rebounds and five steals.

Junior Courtney Musante played outstanding defense, netting seven points while controlling the boards with 12 rebounds.

Brianna Mik scored 13 points for Lyman Hall (4-5).

Lyman Hall (4-5)

Cretella 2-2-2-6 Gagliardi 1-0-0-2 Barron 0-0-0-0 Cestaro 0-1-2-1 Buccheri 2-0-0-4 Casulla 1-0-0-2 Panagosso 0-0-0-0 Chordos 1-0-0-2 Mik 5-2-2-13

Totals 12-5-6-30

Foran (3-7)

D’Avignon 0-0-0-0 K McTigue 0-0-0-0 Sanwald 1-3-4-5 LaFountain 0-0-0-0 Musante 2-3-4-7 Loewenberg 5-1-2-11 Fallon 2-0-0-4 Young 0-0-0-0 Rodrigues 3-2-2-9 Tavitian 1-0-0-2

Totals 14-9-12-38

LH 9-7-8-6-30

Foran 8-5-12-13-38

3-point Made: Lyman Hall Mik; Foran: Rodrigues