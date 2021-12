Foran used strong defense and a breakout performance from freshman guard Faith Doyle to defeat Weston 43-20 in the season opener for both teams at the Edna Fraser Gymnasium on Monday.

“We came out strong on defense and got stops,” Asmussen said after the Lions limited the visitors to one field goal in the first half. “We rebounded well. That allowed us to push the tempo. The girls did a great job filling the lanes and finishing.”

Foran boasts a mix of veterans with talented newcomers.

“Our returning girls are doing a nice job with our freshmen,” Asamussen said. “Courtney Musante, Mia Loewenberg and Abby Sanwald are captains. They have been in our system four years. They are helping our young players transition into the program.”

Doyle scored 18 points, making four 3-pointers in her debut.

“Faith is a guard who handles the ball well and can go to the basket,” Asmussen said of Doyle, who had five steals. “She will draw attention and free up our shooters. Courtney Musante will only be better on offense with the talent around her.”

Musante scored 11 points and had 10 rebounds. Junior Sam Young grabbed 10 boards.

“We received a strong, consistent team effort on the boards,” Asmussen said. “We blocked out well. Sam Young did a great job rebounding and providing defensive pressure. Mary Rodrigues is another junior. She showed us she could play last year and has only gotten better. Megan McTigue, Grace Tavitian and Kaleigh Porcu are senior contributors.”

Foran took a 14-4 lead after one period, extended it to 24-10 at the half and 34-13 going into the final period.

Asmussen said: “Ava Teitelbaum, Grace Brooks and Haley Stroffolino are freshmen with good basketball IQs. They are tremendous spark plugs.”

Brooks scored four points. Rodrigues and Deitelbaum had three each. Sanwald made a bucket and Young chipped in with a pair of free throws. Weston’s Tori Kuzma scored eight points.

Lauren Heenan was Foran’s only senior, and key playmaker, a year ago when the Lions finished 3-10.

“The girls worked hard in the offseason,” Asmussen said. “It will be a challenge this year. I looked at the GameTimeCT Top 10 preseason poll. We play eight teams listed in the top 12. It will be tough competition. This win was a good first step.”

Foran hosts North Haven Friday at 5:15. They visit Joel Barlow Monday at 7.

